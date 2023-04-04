Masters 2023 Tee Times and Pairings for Augusta National Golf Club Announced

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Augusta National Golf Club has announced tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2023 Masters on Thursday.

Mike Weir and Kevin Na will kick things off in the first group at 8 a.m. ET. Tiger Woods will tee off at 10:18 a.m., along with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will begin his quest for a repeat at 1:36 p.m. in a group with Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett. Rory McIlroy, still seeking his first green jacket, will open the tournament playing with Tom Kim and Sam Burns at 1:48 p.m.

2023 Masters First-Round Tee Times and Group (All times ET)

Mike Weir and Kevin Na: 8 a.m.

Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A): 8:12 a.m.

Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch: 8:24 a.m.

Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren: 8:36 a.m.

Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen: 8:48 a.m.

Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe: 9 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell: 9:12 a.m.

Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala: 9:24 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters: 9:36 a.m.

Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A): 9:48 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley: 10:06 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele: 10:18 a.m.

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama: 10:30 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young: 10:42 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im: 10:54 a.m.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Cameron Champ: 11:06 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter (A): 11:18 a.m.

J.T. Potson, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau: 11:30 a.m.

Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr (A): 11:42 a.m.

Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka: 11:54 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee: 12:12 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim: 12:24 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox: 12:36 p.m.

Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent (A): 12:48 p.m.

Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrell Hatton: 1 p.m.

Dustin Johnson, Corey Connors, Justin Rose: 1:12 p.m.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris: 1:24 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett: 1:36 p.m.

Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns: 1:48 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau: 2 p.m.

