Caitlin Clark, Iowa Won't Be Invited to White House After Loss to Angel Reese, LSU

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 4, 2023

    SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 26: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts against the Louisville Cardinals in the second half of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    The press secretary for Jill Biden clarified comments the first lady made about possibly inviting national runner-up Iowa to the White House following the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

    Vanessa Valdivia said Tuesday morning that Biden "intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes":

    Vanessa Valdivia @vvaldivia46

    Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.

    Biden said Monday that she and President Joe Biden planned to welcome LSU to the nation's capital to celebrate their championship triumph.

    "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game," she added.

