Caitlin Clark, Iowa Won't Be Invited to White House After Loss to Angel Reese, LSU

The press secretary for Jill Biden clarified comments the first lady made about possibly inviting national runner-up Iowa to the White House following the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Vanessa Valdivia said Tuesday morning that Biden "intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes":

Biden said Monday that she and President Joe Biden planned to welcome LSU to the nation's capital to celebrate their championship triumph.

"But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game," she added.

