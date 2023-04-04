Tiger Woods Ahead of 2023 Masters: 'I Don't Know How Many More I Have in Me'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tiger Woods isn't taking anything for granted as he approaches the 2023 Masters.

The five-time champion struck a reflective tone Tuesday when speaking with reporters. He acknowledged he's unsure how many more times he'll get to compete for another green jacket.

in December, Woods turned 47, a point when even the greatest golfers saw their windows close on winning major tournaments. Phil Mickelson, who was 50 when he captured the 2021 PGA Championship, is certainly the exception rather than the rule.

What longevity Woods might have otherwise got to enjoy has been curtailed by his numerous back surgeries and his February 2021 car crash. As a result of the crash, he suffered what were described as "significant orthopaedic injuries" to his right leg, including "comminuted open fractures" to his tibia and fibula.

More than two years after his crash, Woods said the physical effects continue to linger.

Most recently, the 15-time major winner has battled through plantar fasciitis that required him to take a brief break from golf. His last event was the Genesis Invitational in February, when he tied for 45th, and he had been out of action since the 2022 Open Championship last July.

Because of his elder statesman status and given what he has meant to the event, it will probably be a long time before Woods is gone from the Masters for good. Every winner receives a lifetime exemption for the tournament as well. Arnold Palmer kept going until he was 74, last appearing at the 2004 Masters. Jack Nicklaus bid adieu in 2005, when he was 65.

But the point when Tiger is no longer a credible threat to win the Masters is obviously approaching, and some will argue it's already here.