Knee-Jerk MLB Reactions on the Good, Bad and Ugly of 2023 Season Thus Far

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It's that time of year when every reaction to what's happening in Major League Baseball is of the knee-jerk variety. The 2023 season isn't even a week old. Nothing means anything yet.

This being said, we just can't help ourselves.

We simply have to talk about 10 early storylines that almost certainly don't have lasting power, but which are nonetheless intriguing for the slim possibilities that they actually might. This is to say there's enough wiggle room for rationalization, so we took it.

If you're hoping to read about, say, the early dominance of the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins and the disastrous start of the Philadelphia Phillies, you'll have to wait a day. Those stories have more meat on their bones, so we're saving them for a "Winners and Losers" piece that will go live Thursday morning. Stay tuned.

Otherwise, we'll start with six player-specific stories and end with four big-picture ones.