Commanders HC Ron Rivera: 'I Could Be Gone in a Year, That's Football'

Ron Rivera knows his seat is warming in Washington, but the Commanders head coach is not going to panic.

"I could be gone in a year. That's football," Rivera told Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. "I understand that. But what I want to do, is when I leave, I want everybody to go and say, 'Boy the roster's in a good place.' … That's great. I want to walk away saying that's what I did. I'm good with it. I understand it.

"I'm not going to be desperate. I'm not. Because when you're desperate, you make bad decisions."

