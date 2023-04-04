Raiders Rumors: Zay Flowers to Visit LV After Meeting with Cowboys Ahead of NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and they may look to upgrade the wide receiver position with the selection.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers will meet with the AFC West team on Tuesday. The meeting comes after Flowers met with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Las Vegas may have an opportunity to make a move if it truly wants Flowers.

While the Boston College playmaker could be a first-rounder, he will likely still be available after the No. 7 pick. B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected him as the 21st selection in its most recent mock draft that had four wide receivers going in the first round.

Some teams may have Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC's Jordan Addison or TCU's Quentin Johnston ahead of Flowers as well, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him around in the latter portion of the first round.

That means the Raiders could look to trade down out of the No. 7 pick and accumulate additional draft capital all while maintaining their chance to select Flowers.

They were 6-11 last season and well behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. They need to improve multiple positions, and the best way to do that is by acquiring additional draft picks to provide more depth.

Doing that and still landing Flowers could be the perfect scenario.

He finished the 2022 campaign with 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in a breakout effort that highlighted his game-changing speed. He likely wouldn't see many double-teams while playing in the same offense as Davante Adams, which would create scenarios where he can use that speed to separate from defensive backs in single coverage downfield.

That would make the Las Vegas offense much more explosive as it looks to turn the page from the Derek Carr era with Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2023.