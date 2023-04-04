NFL Exec Compares Lamar Jackson, Ravens' Relationship to Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Few player-team relationships in sports history have been as dissected as the one between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but at least one NFL executive sees some similarities in the one between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic:

"We all agree the player (Jackson) is not able to win in the playoffs (1-3 record), but where is your better answer? You don't have one. They should have committed to Lamar two years ago. Instead, they disenfranchised their franchise quarterback? They are the Green Bay of the AFC North, couldn't have a relationship with the top guy (quarterback)."

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson this offseason, which allows him to negotiate with other teams but also means the Ravens can match any offer he receives. If they don't, they would get two first-round picks in return for him leaving.

For his part, the quarterback tweeted on March 27 that he requested a trade on March 2 because Baltimore "has not been interested in meeting my value."

As for Rodgers, there has been speculation that he and the Packers would go their separate ways for multiple offseasons. A split seems inevitable this offseason after he said last month he plans on playing for the New York Jets.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters he has tried "many times" to contact Rodgers to discuss a trade this offseason but has been unsuccessful in doing so.

The bottom line is fans should get ready for the Jordan Love era to officially begin in Green Bay in 2023. Whether it's this season or some time afterward, Jackson could be headed for a similar breakup with Baltimore.

