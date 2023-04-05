Bleacher Report's Way-Too-Early 2023-24 Men's College Basketball Top 25

4 of 5

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

10. Arizona Wildcats

With a limited outside game, Ąžuolas Tubelis (19.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG) would benefit from returning to campus for another year. If he does come back along with Oumar Ballo (14.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and Pelle Larsson (9.9 PPG, 3.1 APG), the Wildcats would have an excellent core to build around through the transfer portal.

9. Michigan State Spartans

Even if Tyson Walker (14.8 PPG) opts against exercising his additional year of eligibility, the Spartans still have A.J. Hoggard (12.9 PPG, 5.9 APG) and Jaden Akins (9.8 PPG) returning along with several role players capable of taking a step forward and a stacked incoming class. Xavier Booker (5-star, No. 8 recruit) and Jeremy Fears (5-star, No. 24 recruit) are the headliners of a recruiting haul that ranks third in the nation.

8. Florida Atlantic Owls

The Owls are just getting started. All five starters and eight of nine rotation players are eligible to return from the Cinderella team that went 35-4 and reached the Final Four. Alijah Martin, Johnell Davis and Vladislav Goldin stack up to any returning trio in the country, and they could make a splash in the transfer portal with their one available roster spot.

7. Creighton Bluejays

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman and Arthur Kaluma all have NBA potential, but it's unlikely any of them will be first-round picks in 2023. If they return, the Bluejays could conceivably bring back their entire starting lineup with Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander expected back. It took this group some time to get rolling after they started the year with lofty expectations, but if they all decide to run it back, they will be legitimate title contenders.

6. Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats had an unusually experienced roster this past season, but it's back to business as usual for coach John Calipari with a star-studded incoming recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the nation. Justin Edwards (5-star, No. 2 recruit), DJ Wagner (5-star, No. 3 recruit), Aaron Bradshaw (5-star, No. 4 recruit), Robert Dillingham (5-star, No. 9 recruit) and Reed Sheppard (5-star, No. 30 recruit) all have tremendous upside, but how will the pieces fit together? The bigger question is what All-American Oscar Tshiebwe will do with his final year of eligibility.