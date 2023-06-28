Alec Burks' $10.5M Pistons Contract Option Reportedly to be Exercised

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Alec Burks is staying with the Detroit Pistons beyond just one season.

The team exercised the $10.5 million option for the 2023-24 campaign on his contract on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While there was some speculation the Pistons might trade Burks ahead of this past season's deadline, they ultimately decided to keep him and make him a part of their immediate future as well with this decision.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported in January (h/t HoopsHype) that the Eastern Conference team was telling others around the NBA that the plan was to exercise this option instead of moving him "because they like the presumed trade candidate so much."

This provides some level of stability for the journeyman who has played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Pistons throughout his career.

Detroit acquired Burks via trade from the Knicks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and he responded by providing a veteran presence as a solid secondary contributor for a team that is in full-on rebuilding mode.

The 31-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from deep.

It is that three-point shooting that surely caught the attention of potential suitors ahead of the trade deadline, as he is someone who could have taken advantage of the extra space created by a superstar leading the way on a contender.

Detroit will have that three-point shooting available again next season, as it looks to turn the corner following a disappointing 17-65 campaign.

While players such as Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are far more important for the Pistons' long-term plans, they will need successful role players around them if they are going to surprise in 2023-24.

Burks fits the bill as someone with seven seasons of double-digit scoring averages on his resume, including the last four.

He will look to extend that streak to five during his second season with the Pistons.