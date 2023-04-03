Report: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young to Work Out for Colts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to get a closer look at two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Colts will hold private workouts with both C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young on Monday in Southern California, which is where both of them are training. The move comes after Indianapolis was "sparsely repped" at the prospects' respective pro days.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.