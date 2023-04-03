DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Some Teams Believe Cardinals Will Cut WR amid Trade Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief around the league that the Arizona Cardinals will cut wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that belief has impacted trade discussions since the star pass-catcher could eventually be available without having to give up draft picks in a deal. Breer pointed to Hopkins' age at 30 years old and the $19.45 million in cash he is owed this year as reasons Arizona may move on from him ahead of the 2023 campaign.

That Arizona may look to move on from Hopkins at that price doesn't come as a massive surprise.

While he remains a game-changing wide receiver, the team seems to be in rebuilding mode after a 4-13 season that saw head coach Kliff Kingsbury fired. The Cardinals hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to replace him and may be looking to build the team in his image.

Quarterback Kyler Murray may also not be available at the start of the 2023 campaign after undergoing knee surgery for a torn ACL, which would make competing in the difficult NFC West all the more daunting during the upcoming season.

Hopkins potentially hitting the open market would be quite the opportunity for teams in need of wide receiver help.

He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection who can single-handedly alter the course of a game when he is healthy. While injuries and a suspension forced him to miss a combined 15 games over the last two seasons, he topped 1,100 receiving yards five times in the previous six years.

Hopkins also led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches in 2017 as a member of the Houston Texans in one of his three years with double-digit touchdown receptions.

The Clemson product may not be quite as dominant as he once was, but he can still be a No. 1 wide receiver in almost any offense. Free agents don't always come around like that in the NFL, and multiple teams may jump at the chance to add him if he is available.