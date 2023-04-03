NFL Rumors: Bears Also Eyed Brian Burns, Derrick Brown in Panthers Trade for Top Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears added a game-changing wide receiver in DJ Moore along with significant draft capital when they traded the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers, but general manager Ryan Poles reportedly also had his eyes on other players outside of just Moore.

According to Joseph Person, Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Poles asked the Panthers about Moore, pass-rusher Brian Burns and defensive tackle Derrick Brown during negotiations.

"Usually young teams like that, they want all picks," Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said. "In (Poles') situation, I think it helped that they had some cap space they needed to fill. And then they have a young quarterback that they need to figure out is he the guy going forward."

The Bears ended up landing the Nos. 9 and 61 picks in this year's draft, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and Moore in the deal.

