    Cowboys Rumors: Zay Flowers to Visit DAL After Brandin Cooks Trade Ahead of NFL Draft

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 3, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Wide out Zay Flowers of Boston College speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys may not be done adding wide receivers just yet.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cowboys are hosting Boston College wideout Zay Flowers for a visit Monday.

