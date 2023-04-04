Ranking the Eight Deepest Teams in the NHL This Season

0 of 8

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are a lot of necessary ingredients to be a Stanley Cup-winning team.

Superstar players at the top of the lineup are a must. Every team that lifts the Cup has at least a couple of top-tier players at the top of their roster who are either elite scorers, two-way defensemen or top starting goalies. You usually need all three of those.

Teams also need depth.

No matter how good your superstars are, there is going to come a point in the playoffs where they get shut down for a couple of games or maybe even an entire series, and it can all come down to whether or not teams have enough talent around them to make up for it.

When it comes to assessing depth, the primary thing we are looking for is how a team performs when its top scorers are not on the ice. If a team gets out-chanced and outscored when its top players are on the bench or out of the lineup, and if their scoring is dependent on just a few guys, that is not the sign of a particularly deep roster.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at the eight deepest teams in the NHL this season as the regular season winds down and the playoffs lurk around the corner.

All stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and accurate entering play on Monday night.