Insider: 'Legitimate Questions' on Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'Desire to Play' with Ravens

While the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly shown interest in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the feeling may not be mutual.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec touched on the team's pursuit of another wide receiver and referenced Beckham. Regarding the three-time Pro Bowler, he wrote, "There are legitimate questions about both his health and his desire to play in Baltimore."

The uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's future could be a strong consideration for Beckham.

Although the Ravens have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson, the star quarterback publicly declared his trade request on March 27. There hasn't been much movement on either side since then.

Considering Beckham missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, the upcoming campaign could be pivotal for him to rebuild his value should he only sign a short-term contract. Taking less now could result in a bigger payday down the road.

In that situation, Baltimore isn't a great landing spot since you can't say for sure who the starting quarterback in Week 1 will be. In addition, going from Jackson to Tyler Huntley or anybody the Ravens added through the draft or free agency would be a clear downgrade.

Money talks, so giving Beckham the deal he desires could be enough to tip the scales in the Ravens' favor. All things considered, though, you can't blame the 30-year-old if he had some reservations right now.