NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After April 2

1. Milwaukee (56-22)

2. Boston (54-24)

3. Philadelphia (51-27)

4. Cleveland (48-30)

5. New York (46-33)

6. Brooklyn (43-35)

Play-In Race

7. Miami (41-37)

8. Atlanta (39-39)

9. Toronto (39-39)

10. Chicago (38-40)

Atlanta picked up a vital victory in the race to be the eighth-best team in the East on Sunday.

The Hawks pulled out a 132-130 win over Dallas thanks to two late Trae Young free throws after Kyrie Irving fouled him with less than two seconds on the clock.

Atlanta's win kept it in front of the Raptors and in a position to have some cushion in the play-in round. The No. 8 seed visits the No. 7 seed in the first round of the play-in games. If the No. 8 seed loses, it would host the winner of the No. 9-versus-No. 10 clash.

Atlanta can solidify its eighth spot with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Chicago remained in 10th with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Both the Bulls and Hawks have two left against teams fighting for playoff seeding and one versus squads on the outside.

Toronto could gain some ground on the Atlanta-Chicago loser on Tuesday with its second straight win over the Charlotte Hornets.

However, the Raptors finish with two road games in Boston and a home clash with the Milwaukee Bucks. Toronto has to hope that Milwaukee and Boston are locked into their respective playoff seeds, so there is potential for rest in those contests.

Boston is two games back of Milwaukee for the top seed and three games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 2 seed. If Boston beats Philadelphia on Tuesday, it should lock into the second spot since Milwaukee will be expected to beat the Washington Wizards and Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday. A Sixers win on Tuesday would hurt Toronto because Philadelphia would still be within striking distance of the Celtics.

Miami should remain clear of its three play-in rivals because it has games left against the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. The Heat's only remaining contest versus a team in a playoff spot comes on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Despite the easy schedule, Miami may have trouble closing the two-game gap to Brooklyn since the No. 6 seed also plays Detroit and Orlando. One win against either Philadelphia or the Minnesota Timberwolves could secure Brooklyn's spot in the top six, assuming it beats the Pistons and Magic.

Prediction: 7. Miami, 8. Atlanta, 9. Chicago, 10. Toronto