    Knicks Twitter Celebrates as NY Clinches 2023 NBA Playoff Berth with Win vs. Wizards

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 3, 2023

    New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Sunday, April 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    The New York Knicks have clinched a playoff spot after defeating the Washington Wizards 118-109 at home on Sunday behind 27 points apiece from Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes, 22 more from Immanuel Quickley and a season-high 21 via Obi Toppin.

    This marks just the second time in 10 seasons that the Knicks have made the playoffs. They've already clinched their highest win total since 2012-13 when the team went 54-28 and reached the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

    Naturally, there's a ton of excitement surrounding a team that's playoff-bound after living on the edge all year. This season has been nothing short of dramatic for the Knicks, who frequently find themselves in nail-biting games that go down to the final seconds no matter what happens beforehand.

    They've also run hot and cold, with seven win streaks of at least three victories or more and five losing skids of three games or more.

    Thankfully for Knicks fans, New York is on a roll with four straight wins right now with three regular-season games remaining.

    There's certainly concern moving forward regarding the status of leading scorer and forward Julius Randle, who suffered a sprained ankle. A report from Thursday revealed that Randle would be reevaluated in two weeks, keeping him out for at least the remainder of the regular season, which ends Sunday, April 9. That makes his playoff status a big question mark, which put a damper on the proceedings.

    At the same time, Jalen Brunson has caught absolute fire of late and could be ready to lead this team to greater heights. He averaged 26.9 PPG in March, capped by a 48-point outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Knicks' younger reserve players (e.g., Quickley, Toppin, Grimes) have provided reason for excitement and hope that New York can do some damage in the playoffs, and R.J. Barrett has emerged as a good tertiary scoring option who posts around 20 points per game.

    Ultimately, a rare playoff berth has Knicks Twitter excited, and rightfully so.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    KNICKS TO THE PLAYOFFS.<br><br>HIT THE DAMN MUSIC. <a href="https://t.co/NOX5fHKFgM">pic.twitter.com/NOX5fHKFgM</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    The New York Knicks are headed to the playoffs for the 4th time in two decades. <a href="https://t.co/gbpU68USa3">pic.twitter.com/gbpU68USa3</a>

    KnicksTape @KnicksTape

    BACK TO THE PLAYOFFS BABY <a href="https://t.co/MEkrXsaeCi">pic.twitter.com/MEkrXsaeCi</a>

    #TAPE @BradyAustin98

    THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS HIT THE DAMN MUSIC <a href="https://t.co/emcVfIC9vR">pic.twitter.com/emcVfIC9vR</a>

    EverythingKnicks @EverythinKnicks

    We're back in the playoffs!<br><br>Many fans here wanted guys traded, coach fired, etc. But here we are in a competitive eastern conference headed to the playoffs. <br><br>Let's go Knicks!

    Cynical Knicks Fan @cynicalknicks

    Knicks this season: <br><br>✅ PLAYOFFS CLINCHED<br>✅ Superstar point guard secured<br>✅ Randle redemption<br>✅ Young talent flourishing <br><br>THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/9Wbtxd1tnD">pic.twitter.com/9Wbtxd1tnD</a>

    OnlyGiantsFans @youngshepfan

    THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE GOING BACK TO THE PLAYOFFS <a href="https://t.co/QjUnPU8unE">pic.twitter.com/QjUnPU8unE</a>

    Ben Stiller @BenStiller

    So excited <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> are going to playoffs.

    Brett Hanfling @Brett_Hanfling

    The Knicks are going to the playoffs and this SHOULD be celebrated by the team and fans. <br><br>More business to take care of but heck of a season so far…. <a href="https://t.co/IucAHRuqQ2">https://t.co/IucAHRuqQ2</a>

    Dante Corrado @dantecorrado_

    THE NEW YORK KNICKS HAVE CLINCHED THE PLAYOFFS! I REPEAT THE NEW YORK KNICKS HAVE CLINCHED THE PLAYOFFS <a href="https://t.co/idu9YAZOKf">pic.twitter.com/idu9YAZOKf</a>

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    THE NEW YORK KNICKS HAVE CLINCHED A PLAYOFF SPOT!! <a href="https://t.co/QIMHiMGSwa">pic.twitter.com/QIMHiMGSwa</a>

    roukshiesty @BeenHim10

    The knicks are in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/EgYxwF0dDB">pic.twitter.com/EgYxwF0dDB</a>

    Julito McCullum aka LITO @IamJulito

    Knicks clinch playoff berth! The vibes are immaculate!

    The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 15. In the interim, the Knicks have a home-and-away series with the Indiana Pacers, with a road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans separating those games. Up first is the road tilt with the Pacers on Wednesday evening.