WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 2

    Erik BeastonApril 2, 2023

      Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns headline Night 2 of WWE's WrestleMania 39.
      Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns headline Night 2 of WWE's WrestleMania 39.Credit: WWE.com

      On the heels of an extraordinary first night, WrestleMania 39 culminated Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with a blockbuster main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns defended against Cody Rhodes.

      The epic encounter capped a card that also saw Bianca Belair celebrate one year as Raw women's champion by defending against No. 1 contender Asuka.

      Elsewhere, Gunther put the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, while Brock Lesnar returned to The Grandest Stage of Them All against Omos.

    Match Card

      Announced for Sunday's show are:

      • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
      • Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
      • Triple Threat match for Intercontinental Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)
      • Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Bálor
      • Women's WrestleMania Showcase: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi and Natalya vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey
      • Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
