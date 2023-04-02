WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an extraordinary first night, WrestleMania 39 culminated Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with a blockbuster main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns defended against Cody Rhodes.

The epic encounter capped a card that also saw Bianca Belair celebrate one year as Raw women's champion by defending against No. 1 contender Asuka.

Elsewhere, Gunther put the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, while Brock Lesnar returned to The Grandest Stage of Them All against Omos.