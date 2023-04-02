Daniil Medvedev's Continued Dominance Praised by Fans After Miami Open Masters Title

Al Bello/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev is on absolute fire.

He continued his hot streak Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 to win the Miami Open Masters men's title in straight sets.

It was a convincing performance. Medvedev smashed nine aces, won 32 of his 37 first-set points and saved four of the six break points he faced. Both players hit 27 winners and had 14 unforced errors.

He's now 6-0 all time against Sinner.

Since the Australian Open, Medvedev has won four of the five tournaments he's entered and reached five straight finals.

So unsurprisingly, tennis Twitter was singing his praises after Sunday's dominant showing:

One thing is for certain—Medvedev loves himself a hard court.

"As you can see, sometimes I can handle myself and be calm on the court when I feel like it's a real hard court, so I don't know who makes this decision, but thanks a lot to everyone who made this court this year," he said after the match. "I was really happy to play on it."

Sinner wasn't above gently ribbing Medvedev's past struggles on clay courts in his closing remarks, however.

"Now clay season starts, so let's see how you do there," he said after the match.

But for now, Medvedev will enjoy his latest triumph in what is turning into a fantastic season.

"I'm really happy. Today was a tough match. It was probably the hottest day and the most humid during the day," he said after his win. "It was not easy conditions. I don't know if Jannik had a small injury or cramp. I was also struggling, tried not to show it."

"I haven't won't such a big title in probably a year and a half," he added. "At the end I was quite shaky. Not even tight, because I'm not scared to win. But still the hands get a little shaky, so the serve is a little bit tougher... I managed to get myself together and close the match."