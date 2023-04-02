Graham Potter Fired by Chelsea; Was Hired in September to Replace Thomas Tuchel

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Graham Potter didn't last a full season at Stamford Bridge.

The embattled Chelsea manager has "departed the club" and will "collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition," according to a press release from the Premier League side.

