Kevin Garnett to Ben Simmons: 'Go Back and Find Why You Love Playing the Game'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Garnett wants to see the Ben Simmons of old back on the court.

"I want you to go back and find your roots," the Hall of Famer said on the latest episode of Ticket & The Truth (38:50 mark). "Go back and find why you love playing the game… If your heart ain't in it, it is what it is."

Garnett went as far as to suggest he'd like to see Simmons play in the NBA Summer League even in an effort to rediscover his previous form.

"I think he got another run in him, but it's gonna have to be Ben Simmons," Garnett said. "Not his mom, not none of this collective around him. It's gotta be him. I want to see dude get back to killing, man."

Simmons was a three-time All-Star during his time on the Philadelphia 76ers, but injuries, a lack of offensive aggression and a poor jump shot have combined to prevent him from living up to his full potential.

He sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign and was recently shut down by the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the current season because of a back injury.

Perhaps the LSU product can use the upcoming offseason to get healthy and, as Garnett put it, return to his roots on the basketball floor as a playmaker who can impact the game a number of ways with strong defense, facilitating and rebounding.

But he is yet to consistently show that form with the Nets to this point.