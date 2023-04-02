X

    UConn's Adama Sanogo Ranked in NCAAM Top 10 NIL Value Ahead of Championship vs. SDSU

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2023

    Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    UConn junior power forward Adama Sanogo ranked No. 7 on On3's list of top 10 college basketball NIL valuations at a cool $773,000 ahead of Monday's Division I men's basketball national championship game versus San Diego State.

    Northwestern State's Hansel Enmanuel tops the list at $1.4 million, followed by Texas Southern's Shaqir O'Neal ($1 million), Gonzaga's Drew Timme ($903,000), Alabama's Brandon Miller ($862,000) and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($847,000).

    However, Sanogo's valuation is purely hypothetical as he cannot sign NIL contracts, as the Mali forward is on a student visa that makes him ineligible, barring a separate visa or a change to the current law, per Dan Breclin of CTInsider.com.

    Sanogo has been excellent during the NCAA tournament, averaging 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. The 21-year-old has led the Huskies on another deep NCAA tourney run, with the school now one win away from its fifth national championship in men's basketball, all since 1999.

