Report: Jets 'Hope' for Ben Jones Contract amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

In an offseason that has been nothing short of action-packed, the New York Jets are looking to make another move.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets "hope" to sign former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones, after he was released in March because of a failed injury designation.

Jones is an 11-year veteran who has played in 172 games, starting 151. He played the last seven seasons with the Titans after starting his career with the Houston Texans. Jones was selected to his first pro bowl in 2022, but notably was placed on injured reserve at the end of the year because of concussions.

The Jets are not alone in the market for Jones, but appear to be a top contender due to Jones' familiarity with the Jets new offensive line coach Keith Carter, who coached the center for five years in Tennessee. Another big draw is the potential landing of Aaron Rodgers via a trade, as the four-time MVP has made his interest in playing for the Jets very clear.

Cimini's report also noted that the Jets could elect to re-sign last season's starting center Connor McGovern. The six-year veteran started 48 games for the Jets between 2020 and 2022 after beginning his career in Denver.

McGovern became an unrestricted free agent in March and was rumored to be seeking a long-term deal, but his market may have dried up. The Jets could potentially bring him back on a one-year deal, but at the moment it appears that Jones is that favorite to be the team's starting center in 2023.