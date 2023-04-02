Bodycam Video Released from Jalen Carter's Interaction with Police In January

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bodycam footage of NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter's interaction with police on the night of the fatal January car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy was released.

The footage shows (h/t Josh Wilson of FanSided) that Carter denied racing when the police officer directly asked him.

He also struggled to determine exactly how far behind he was to the car that crashed:.

On March 16, Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, which meant he avoided jail time even though he was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a mandatory defensive driving course approved by the state.

Carter's lawyer, Kim Stephens, said the state cannot bring additional charges in the future as part of the agreement.

Schlabach noted police said LeCroy was driving the car that crashed and was traveling at 104 mph with a blood alcohol concentration of approximately 2.5 times Georgia's legal limit at .197.

Stephens also said Carter, who is a top NFL draft prospect after helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, was not under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances when the crash happened.