Report: Scouts Wonder If Seahawks Eyeing Anthony Richardson Is Smokescreen for Trade

Anthony Richardson makes sense as a long-term quarterback solution for the Seattle Seahawks, but they could have another aim with their interest in the Florida star.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that some scouts "wonder if Seattle's trying to trade back out of" the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

"Drum up some interest for Richardson to have a quarterback-needy team step up and try to get him," Fowler said. "You look at the Raiders at No. 7. I've talked to a few teams that are watching the Raiders there."

If sowing uncertainty is the Seahawks' goal, then they seem to be doing a good job. While discussing the goings-on with the Raiders ahead of the draft, The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported Thursday there's speculation inside the league Seattle could trade up in order to land a quarterback.

A Seahawks contingent met with Richardson on Thursday at Florida's pro day, and they spoke with him at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

While considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class, Richardson is also viewed as a bit of a long-term project. He only started one full season for the Gators, and his production (2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 53.8 percent completion rate) showed how he's a work in progress.

Seattle would be an ideal landing spot because he wouldn't need to start away or possibly at all as a rookie. Geno Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract this offseason, so his status as QB1 is secure.

Smith's deal allows the Seahawks to be flexible in 2024 as well. They could designate him as a post-June 1 cut next offseason and save $22.5 million, with $8.7 million added to their books as dead money in 2024 and 2025.

Of course, the front office could use this to its advantage. If he ultimately isn't that enamored with Richardson, then general manager John Schneider is in a strong position to trade back and collect a valuable draft asset or two.

Subterfuge is a staple of NFL draft season, and no team may be doing it better this year than Seattle.