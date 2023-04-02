X

    Lakers' Austin Reaves Gets Signature Rigorer Shoe, Will Release in Summer 2023

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 31: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on March 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lakers defeated the Timberwolves 123-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Move over, LeBron James.

    You have some company when it comes to players on the Los Angeles Lakers with signature shoes.

    Guard Austin Reaves, who went undrafted out of Wichita State and Oklahoma just two years ago, received a signature shoe. The Rigorer AR1 will launch in the summer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe 👀👀<br><br>The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. <a href="https://t.co/FFaUPnQtll">pic.twitter.com/FFaUPnQtll</a>

    Nick DePaula of ESPN noted Reaves became the first NBA endorser to sign with the Chinese brand Rigorer when he did so last year.

    The announcement comes as the 24-year-old is playing the best basketball of his young career. He is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep as an important role player for a Lakers team charging up the Western Conference standings.

    Los Angeles is in eighth place at 39-38, and Reaves was one of the players who helped keep the team afloat when James was sidelined by injury.

