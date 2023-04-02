Lakers' Austin Reaves Gets Signature Rigorer Shoe, Will Release in Summer 2023

David Berding/Getty Images

Move over, LeBron James.

You have some company when it comes to players on the Los Angeles Lakers with signature shoes.

Guard Austin Reaves, who went undrafted out of Wichita State and Oklahoma just two years ago, received a signature shoe. The Rigorer AR1 will launch in the summer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Nick DePaula of ESPN noted Reaves became the first NBA endorser to sign with the Chinese brand Rigorer when he did so last year.

The announcement comes as the 24-year-old is playing the best basketball of his young career. He is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep as an important role player for a Lakers team charging up the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles is in eighth place at 39-38, and Reaves was one of the players who helped keep the team afloat when James was sidelined by injury.