Final Four Run Put FAU 'On the Map,' Nick Boyd Says After Buzzer-Beating Loss to SDSU

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

After a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer against San Diego State in the Final Four on Saturday, FAU guard Nick Boyd and his teammates had nothing to hang their heads about.

Despite the loss, the Owls completed one of the most historic and extraordinary runs in recent NCAA tournament memory.

Every basket, rebound and victory became a piece of program history, going from never winning a tournament game to being a possession away from going to the national championship against UConn.

And Boyd, one of the catalysts of his team's run, kept that perspective during the postgame press conference.

"It's a bittersweet moment," Boyd said. "I'm not dwelling on it much. I'm ready to get back to work. I'm happy for our team. I mean, we put FAU on the map. That's most important to me. When I came to this school and I committed here, I said this is what we're going to do. And we took it to a new height. All I can do is smile and be appreciative of the run we went on."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.