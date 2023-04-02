The Real Winners and Losers From WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 1 Match Card

The Real Winners and Losers From WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 1 Match CardApril 2, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 put together a major Night 1 show. The stars arrived, and the young stars in the company stepped up to face them.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens completed their journey to take down The Bloodline, dethroning the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, The Usos, in the very first tag team title match main event at WrestleMania.
Austin Theory found a way to take down John Cena. It took a low blow and a referee bump, but he still has a win over a legendary world champion at WrestleMania.
Rhea Ripley finally conquered her greatest demon by taking down Charlotte Flair in an intense and physical match, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Dominik Mysterio finally got his chance to fight Rey Mysterio in a top-notch showcase at the Show of Shows. After frequent interference, The Master of the 619 took down his son with a 619 and frog splash.
Seth "Freakin" Rollins pulled off a rare but important WrestleMania victory by taking down Logan Paul after overcoming The Maverick's dubious plans.
Damage CTRL could not keep up the energetic performance of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita. Bayley fell to a second-rope Man-Handle Slam.
The following wrestlers were the real winners and losers of Night 1, leaving the Show of Shows better or worse than they came in.
Winner: Austin Theory
Austin Theory walked into this match with inconsistent booking that could be solidified or broken by the results of his big match with John Cena.
The Champ did not lose clean, but he did lose. Since Cena is unlikely to fight for a rematch, he will end his rivalry with Theory as a loser, giving him a huge WrestleMania moment.
It was not a great match, but no one is really expecting something special from The Champ these days given his focus is no longer in the ring. He is back occasionally to put over the younger generation.
He could have faced so many big names, but he chose Theory. Th United States champion is solidified now. Even if he does lose the gold soon, he will likely move up not down in 2023.
Loser: Logan Paul
Logan Paul has done great work for WWE over the past year, and it looks like he may have completed his run with a definitive loss.
WWE has put so much behind The Maverick as a rising star. However, after doing the honors for both Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, his momentum has slowed.
He has continued to impress in the ring, pulling off moves that a rookie should not be able to do. He has adapted to his competition and always brought a unique flavor to each performance.
However, after this. it could be over. On his Impaulsive podcast (beginning at the 28:30 mark), Paul advised that his contract was up after WWE WrestleMania 39.
WWE is certainly must be interested in signing Paul, but can they afford what The Maverick will ask for now that he has proved himself?
It certainly looked like WWE was hedging their bets by giving him another loss. That could lead to an unfortunate break-up before Paul can truly define his WWE legacy.
Loser: Damage CTRL
Bayley fought for Damage CTRL for years, hoping to create a women's stable that would change the landscape in WWE. When the group finally debuted at WWE SummerSlam 2022, it came off the first true Triple H creative decision.
Since that time, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, lost them, won them back and lost them again. They should revitalized the women's tag division but instead spent months not defending the gold.
Bayley has lost on repeat. She could not defeat Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch. WWE could not even make them dominant as a trio in six-woman tag team matches.
With all the talent in this group, it should have been a slam dunk to team them up. Instead, Damage CTRL has lost all credibility. It is hard to imagine them staying a stable after this loss.
Winner: Dominik Mysterio (and Rey Mysterio)
Dominik Mysterio needed to deliver in his match with Rey Mysterio, and he did just that. The Ex-Con got a WrestleMania entrance to remember followed by the best match of his career.
While Dom could not defeat his father, it looks like the feud is far from done. He will find a way to get his win before The Master of the 619 retires.
On this night, The Ex-Con was as big a star as he has ever been. He will certainly rise up the ranks after this performance. It would be shocking if he did not win gold in 2023.
This was the most important match of Rey's career. He had a chance to solidify his son in WWE, and he did just that. It was clear how much both men needed this, and it was fantastic from start to finish.
Winner: Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley walked into her match with Charlotte Flair, needing the win. She had lost every time to The Queen so far, but she was confident she could finally beat her.
After a physical match where both kicked out of the other woman's finishing move, The Eradicator pulled off the win with an avalanche Riptide.
It was an important moment for Ripley, who needed to be able to stand up next to Charlotte. She is now clearly one of WWE's top women, and it will be tough for anyone to dethrone her.
The Eradicator and The Queen had one of the best women's matches in WWE history together, elevating their previous strong work one on one. It made up for a weak build by completely committing to the talent.
Winner: Sami Zayn and The Usos
One year ago, at WWE WrestleMania 38, Sami Zayn was thrown into a comedy angle where he lost to Johnny Knoxville. While it was an impressively fun match, it defined where Zayn was on the card.
On that same show, Jey and Jimmy Uso barely defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, likely only winning because of an unfortunate leg injury to Boogs.
Go back even further, these three men could not get a strong spotlight. Zayn was too small to be taken seriously. The Usos were battling a stigma against tag team wrestling in WWE.
This year, everyone fought for these three men with Kevin Owens to main event The Show of Shows. They did the work to sell this as the biggest story in wrestling, and when it happened, the crowd was electric throughout.
While it was impressive enough to get a tag team match as a WrestleMania main event, it is even more impressive to think about how far these men have come in the last few years.
KO as well was not seen as a main event guy when he arrived in WWE, though he got his moment last year against Stone Cold Steve Austin. This time, he was in this spot to help his friend.
This was a special match, solidifying the star power of these four men. Hopefully, this is just the first of many WrestleMania moments for all these stars.