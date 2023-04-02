The Real Winners and Losers From WWE WrestleMania 2023 Night 1 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 39 put together a major Night 1 show. The stars arrived, and the young stars in the company stepped up to face them.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens completed their journey to take down The Bloodline, dethroning the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, The Usos, in the very first tag team title match main event at WrestleMania.



Austin Theory found a way to take down John Cena. It took a low blow and a referee bump, but he still has a win over a legendary world champion at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley finally conquered her greatest demon by taking down Charlotte Flair in an intense and physical match, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.



Dominik Mysterio finally got his chance to fight Rey Mysterio in a top-notch showcase at the Show of Shows. After frequent interference, The Master of the 619 took down his son with a 619 and frog splash.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins pulled off a rare but important WrestleMania victory by taking down Logan Paul after overcoming The Maverick's dubious plans.



Damage CTRL could not keep up the energetic performance of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita. Bayley fell to a second-rope Man-Handle Slam.

