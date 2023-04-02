NBA Rumors: New CBA Allows Players to Invest in Teams, Sports Betting, Cannabis

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and NBPA, which was approved Friday, will reportedly allow players to make some brand-new investments, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Those investments signal a seismic shift in the professional sports landscape, where marijuana was outlawed for years and sports betting was seen as a mortal sin.

But the legalization of both in the United States has led to a changing of times.

Marijuana has notably been removed from the NBA's anti-drug testing program as part of the new CBA, per Charania:

DraftKings and FanDuel have previously been named as the NBA's official sports betting partners as of Nov. 2021.

The new CBA will run through 2029-30 unless either side opts out after 2028-29. The agreement also includes the introduction of an in-season tournament, positionless All-NBA teams and a new luxury-tax level.