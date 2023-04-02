X

    Jason Kidd Put on Hot Seat by Mavs Fans as Luka Dončić Drops 42 in Loss to Heat

    Francisco RosaApril 2, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 1: Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks smiles before the game against the Miami Heat on April 1, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    On the day when FAU and the University of Miami played in their respective Final Four games, the Heat vs. Mavericks matchup wasn't exactly the center of the basketball world in South Florida.

    Much to the chagrin of Dallas' fans, the Heat still showed up and showed out as they beat the Mavericks 129-122 at Miami-Dade Arena, wasting a brilliant 42-point, 10-rebound, eight assist performance from Luka Dončić.

    The Heat led by double-digits for most of the night, but Dončić was able to nearly pull out the comeback for the Mavericks single-handedly.

    Dallas has now lost six of its last seven games and have fallen even further behind in the Western Conference standings and are now a full game back of the play-in tournament slots.

    While the frustration has been slowly mounting for the Mavericks fanbase over the last few weeks, they really let it out Saturday, directing most of their ire toward coach Jason Kidd and his coaching staff, who haven't been able to build off last season's success.

    Kidd, Dončić and Co. made a surprise run to the conference finals, where they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors.

    Even the addition of All-Star Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline hasn't been enough to turn this team around.

    Jason Kidd Put on Hot Seat by Mavs Fans as Luka Dončić Drops 42 in Loss to Heat
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Mavericks are lacking defense, chemistry and momentum, which is a really bad place to be.

    And the franchise's fans were calling for Kidd's job following the debacle in Miami.

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    Final in Miami.<a href="https://twitter.com/Chime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chime</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/eVmz7IOzb7">pic.twitter.com/eVmz7IOzb7</a>

    Connor Davis @ConnorD923

    Please get rid of Jason Kidd

    Mavilier @Mavilier

    This is the worst collapse of a team I've ever seen. From 4th to out of the playoffs. Just wild: <br><br>Fire Jason Kidd

    Nick @Nickwitzki

    This statement should be the basis of Jason Kidd's firing. <a href="https://t.co/exEFhdJIrb">https://t.co/exEFhdJIrb</a>

    aaliyah @aaaliyahdenyse

    We're witnessing the Jason kidd disaster class.

    Richy💚🧡🤍 @RichDolph11

    Jason Kidd refusing to play Wood, Hardy or McGee. This dude is pathetic. I need him off my team

    Isaac 'Dub' Madison @that_guy_maddog

    Get Kidd outta there . Big men have no Mins. Mavs need a completely new organization.

    Ari Levy @levynews

    In a game they absolutely have to have, Mavs give up 76 in first half.<br><br>Kidd gotta go

    Ball Room Service🏀 @ballroomservice

    I don't know if Javale McGee is injured but Jason Kidd really have an almost washed Kevin Love looking like Joel Embiid while Javale is sitting on the bench 😅. Someone needs to investigate what going on with Javale and Kidd/Nico <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mffl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mffl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lukadoncic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lukadoncic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyrieIrving?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyrieIrving</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/miamiheat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#miamiheat</a>

    𝓙𝓪𝔁𝓸𝓵𝓼  @jaxols

    Jason Kidd is a horrible coach, this is two games in a row Christian Wood heats up and gets taken out after 12 minutes of play time. He just hit a three, blocked a shot and got a great assist in the last 5 mins, then benched… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gamblingtwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gamblingtwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mavericks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mavericks</a> <a href="https://t.co/fg4nJ5oL3A">pic.twitter.com/fg4nJ5oL3A</a>

    Roger @YungWashedGawd

    I pray to god Jason Kidd, Sean Sweeney and the rest of the coaching staff are nowhere near my team next season

    The Party Starter @GetItDmac

    I'm starting to question Jason Kidd as a coach , how are you not using Javale McGee &amp; Morris , they actually have solid pieces on the team that could help their D

    While most of the attention went to Dallas' recent collapse, Miami's win is notable because the Heat have now closed the gap to the No. 6 seed in the East to just 1.5 games with four games to go. They have given themselves a good enough shot to get out of the play-in.

    Dallas' hope, on the other hand, is slipping away fast.