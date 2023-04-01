Angels' Anthony Rendon 'Can't Comment' As MLB Investigates Video of Fan Altercation

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon declined to comment Saturday when asked about a physical confrontation caught on video between him and an Oakland Athletics fan Thursday.

"I'm sorry," he told reporters. "I can't comment."

The video showed Rendon grabbing a fan's shirt through a railing after leaving the dugout and heading toward the tunnel. He accused the fan of calling him a "b---h." He then called the fan a "motherf--ker" and took a swipe at them, which didn't land, before walking away.

Major League Baseball is investigating the situation.

"This happens a lot unfortunately," Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters. "A lot of times we just don't see it. You're going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don't want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it."

Rendon, 32, went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the 2-1 loss.

Since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angles after the 2019 season, Rendon has struggled with injuries. He played 52 games in the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 games by the COVID-19 pandemic, but just 105 games across 2021 and 2022. He's hit .250 with 20 homers and 89 RBI in the four seasons.

With the Washington Nationals, Rendon was an All-Star in 2019 and two-time Silver Slugger. He also finished in the top 10 in National League MVP voting four times.