Eagles' Fletcher Cox Says He Almost Signed with Jets in Free Agency: 'It was Close'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said on the Green Light podcast with ex-teammate Chris Long that he nearly left the team in free agency for the New York Jets (three-minute mark).

"No. 1, I'm excited to be back. No. 2, it came down to really some decision-making and talking with family. It was close, but at the same time, I wanted to stay home. I wanted to to be in here in Philly and finish this thing in the city in Philadelphia. Again, it was close, but I'm excited to be back."

When Long asked who was sweating him the most, Cox replied with Joe Douglas, the Jets general manager who served as the Eagles' vice president of player personnel from 2016-2019.

Cox has played 11 NFL seasons, all with the Eagles. He's a six-time Pro Bowler who earned All-Pro honors in 2018. Cox also played an integral role on the 2017 Super Bowl champion-winning Eagles, who won the first Lombardi Trophy in the franchise's history.

Cox has only missed five games during his entire NFL career and played all 17 regular-season matchups in 2022 for the NFC champion Eagles. He racked up 43 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

During the offseason, Cox signed a one-year, $10 million contract to stay in town for his 12th NFL season.

Ultimately, Cox is one step closer to being an Eagle for life as the franchise legend continues his story in Philadelphia.