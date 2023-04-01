Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, Suspended for Headbutting Blake Griffin

Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game for headbutting Blake Griffin.

It happened in the late stages of the Bucks' 140-99 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Antetokounmpo was fouled hard by Griffin, who was given a flagrant-1, and Antetokounmpo received a flagrant-2 and was ejected for his actions.

Antetokounmpo will miss the Bucks' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. He is averaging 0.8 points in 4.2 minutes per game and played eight minutes with one point against the Celtics.

He is the older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and was a second-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2014. He has played 160 games in the NBA, all but two of which have come with the Bucks.

Milwaukee (55-22) is in first place in the Eastern Conference but only 1.5 games ahead of the Celtics (54-24). If the Bucks hold on to the top spot, they will likely secure home-court advantage through the playoffs, as the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (51-26) are four games behind.

The Bucks, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, will finish the regular season against the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. In the event of a tie with the Celtics, Boston would win the tiebreaker since it won two of the teams' three matchups this season.