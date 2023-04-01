NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Stanley Cup Bracket, Odds and Picks

0 of 2

Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets kicked off their most important home stand of the NHL regular season with a win on Friday night.

Winnipeg must continue to take advantage of its home ice to remain in the second wild-card position in the Western Conference.

The Calgary Flames put some pressure on the Jets by matching their result on Friday. The two sides meet on Wednesday in a game that will decide the path of the West wild-card race for the rest of the regular season.

Both Canadian sides are behind the Seattle Kraken in the wild-card race. Seattle and the New York Islanders are both in solid position to land in eight-team playoff fields as the top wild-card side.

New York holds a three-point edge over the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Saturday, and it has odds of -1100 (bet $1,100 to win $100) to qualify for the postseason at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh sits at -260 to make the postseason. The Penguins are receiving some pressure from a handful of teams, with the Florida Panthers being the closest threat.

Florida could see Saturday as a golden opportunity to leapfrog Pittsburgh since the Panthers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets while the Penguins host the Boston Bruins.