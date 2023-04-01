NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Play-in Standings, Predictions After March 31

0 of 2

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in position to mount a challenge to land a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. moved up to the No. 7 seed in the West on Friday night with a road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers have five games remaining to surge out of the four-team play-in zone and gain some extra rest of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers only have to catch one of the Los Angeles Clippers or Golden State Warriors to move into the top six. They are 1.5 games back of both teams.

The April 5 battle between the two Los Angeles sides could play a massive role in determining the final automatic qualification spot into the first round.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls were the only team in the four play-in positions to win on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets opened up a two-game gap on the seventh-place Miami Heat with a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Toronto Raptors could not gain any ground in their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago owns a three-game gap on the Washington Wizards for 10th place, so all of the competition in the East will be about seeding in the play-in round rather than which teams get into the field.