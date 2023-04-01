X

    Anthony Davis Praised by Lakers Fans for Gutting Through Ankle Injury in T-Wolves Win

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 1, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 31: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball while Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on March 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Anthony Davis posted 38 points on 15-of-26 shooting and 17 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-111 comeback victory over the host Minnesota Timberwolves.

    NBA @NBA

    AD in the Lakers W:<br><br>38 points<br>17 rebounds<br>2 blocks<br><br>Dominant. <a href="https://t.co/ESulf5slwc">pic.twitter.com/ESulf5slwc</a>

    Davis turned his ankle midway through the third quarter and went down hard after getting a defensive rebound. It initially appeared as though Davis suffered a potentially severe ailment that would knock him out for the rest of the game and perhaps longer.

    However, AD eventually got up and even stayed in the game with his team down 76-70.

    The Lakers, who were down by as many as 13 in the third quarter, kept chipping away at the lead and even took a seven-point lead into the fourth.

    That's when Davis took over, scoring 17 points to put the Timberwolves away. He was unstoppable in the paint, and the Minnesota bigs had no answer for him. Davis did all this despite being clearly bothered by the ankle.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Absolutely<br>Dominant <a href="https://t.co/RZVW44lVVj">pic.twitter.com/RZVW44lVVj</a>

    NBA @NBA

    AD is up to 34 points 💪<br><br>Lakers lead by 13 with 3:42 remaining<br><br>Watch live on NBA TV<br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs">https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs</a> <a href="https://t.co/RICkrpCN1i">pic.twitter.com/RICkrpCN1i</a>

    Anthony Davis Praised by Lakers Fans for Gutting Through Ankle Injury in T-Wolves Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It was a clutch performance when the team needed him the most, and teammate D'Angelo Russell gave him credit postgame.

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    "Y'all can't say nothing about 3... that dude came out, showed toughness." <a href="https://twitter.com/Dloading?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dloading</a> praises Anthony Davis' resiliency after he rolled his ankle. <a href="https://twitter.com/LakersReporter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LakersReporter</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6Vx05u74v">pic.twitter.com/y6Vx05u74v</a>

    Head coach Darvin Ham did too:

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    "Everyone knows...it all starts with AD," Darvin Ham said. "We have a team that can make some things happen, but you've got to have that one pivotal force that can lead the charge....in our case, it's AD." <a href="https://t.co/sAiwRxgELX">https://t.co/sAiwRxgELX</a>

    The Lakers are in a rock fight to make the postseason with seven teams from fifth to 11th place separated by just three losses. L.A. is right in the middle of that at 39-38 and tied for seventh now after the big win against a Timberwolves team it is fighting for a spot. Minnesota dropped to 39-39 and ninth in the West.

    Ultimately, Twitter was quite impressed with Davis' incredible effort and ability to gut through the pain.

    Carlos Yakimowich @SportsFocusLA

    Anthony Davis is returning to the game. He understands just how important this game is for the Lakers. He's tough as nails.

    Adyan @lnvincibles04

    AD is a tough mfer. Nobody can doubt that

    Bonez … 🇻🇨🇧🇧♍️ @MtBonez

    AD is just trying tough it out but that ankle is hurt. Will be interesting to see how it responds over night.

    Faithful Laker @LakerNationTony

    AD is tough man I don't care what anyone says

    BLACK ICE @PattersonMister

    Respect to AD for tryna play through that injury but he might have to sit so it doesn't get worse <a href="https://t.co/AkAKBMfxuI">pic.twitter.com/AkAKBMfxuI</a>

    Ozy @bookofthefates

    My respect for AD 📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈📈

    Nicholas @Nick2ThaG

    Ad playing hurt. Mad respect

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    The Lakers fans in attendance just gave Anthony Davis a standing ovation as he went to the locker room early.

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    That's 10 straight points for AD. He's up to 36 points and 15 rebounds. He's been dominant. Doing all of this while gingerly jogging end to end.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    Don't want to see anymore disrespect for Anthony Davis. If you remove his injured part this season, he has easily been a top 5 player in the world. Idc who you gotta kick out of that top 5, but someone gotta go if this continues.

    As far as his ankle goes, Davis should be OK going forward, and he also told reporters he's good for the team's next game:

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: "He's good. Powered through." Ham said it's just a twisted ankle and Davis is already getting treatment from the Lakers' medical staff.

    That's great news for the Lakers with Davis on fire right now:

    The Lead @TheLeadSM

    Anthony Davis over his last 5 games: <br><br>- 31.0 PPG <br>- 11.8 RPG <br>- 63% FG <br>- +49 plus-minus <br><br>The Lakers just moved up to the 7th seed and are 1.5 games out of 5th 👀 <a href="https://t.co/blqWmLaeg6">pic.twitter.com/blqWmLaeg6</a>

    Davis has at least one full day of rest now with the Lakers visiting the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening.