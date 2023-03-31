Kansas' Gradey Dick Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 7 on B/R's Big Board

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks star Gradey Dick is taking his talents to the next level, announcing Friday that he has declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

"None of this would be possible without God and my family," Dick told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "They've been with me every step of the way. I also want to thank my coaches, teachers, and friends along the way."

The freshman guard had an impressive 2022-23 season with the Jayhawks, averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 36 games while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from deep.

Dick helped Kansas win the Big 12 championship and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before they fell to Arkansas in the round of 32. He went on to be named second-team All-Big 12 and to the All-Freshman team.

Dick told ESPN of his time at Kansas:

"This year was amazing. KU has always been an incredibly special place for me and my family. Growing up in Wichita, I saw my siblings go there so I dreamed of being there in a jersey. Being on that court in Allen Fieldhouse was truly special. I learned so much about myself on and off the court. Kansas will always be in my heart."

The 19-year-old entered college as a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, but he managed to greatly improve his draft stock and is now considered a top-10 pick. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists him as the seventh-best prospect in the 2023 class.

"I feel that NBA teams have learned more about my competitiveness from this season," Dick told ESPN. "My goal has always been to try and out compete everyone in anything that I do. I also wanted to show my resilience. No matter what happens, how I play, I'm always going to come back level headed and ready to go. I often get labeled as a shooter but I love to show the versatility that I have to my game."

The 2023 NBA draft is scheduled for June 22, but Dick will get to show off to scouts before then with the NBA draft combine in May.