Dodgers Fan Gets Engaged After Being Hit by Security on Video in On-Field Proposal

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

There was a happy ending to the proposal that went wrong at Dodger Stadium during Thursday's season opener between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A fan jumped the rail onto the field between innings, got down on one knee in center field and pulled the ring out of his pocket before a security guard steamrolled over him.

In a video recorded from a different angle, Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was seen reacting to the hit put on the man by security.

A short time later, Blake Harris of Dodgers Nation found a picture of the happy couple posted on Instagram with the engagement ring on her finger.

Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post identified the fan as Ricardo Juarez and his girlfriend as Ramona Saavedra.

It's unclear if the fan was injured from the tackle, but he was escorted off the field by three security guards.

Per MLB's official code of conduct, fans who violate any rule are subject to ejection from the stadium, revocation of tickets without refund and/or arrest and prosecution.

There's no word on any potential fines and/or penalties imposed on Juarez, but the end result of him getting engaged probably makes the entire ordeal sting a little less than if he got blindsided by a tackle and turned down.