NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Final Four Odds, Schedule, Bracket

South Carolina-Iowa was the matchup that a lot of basketball fans wanted to see once the NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket was revealed.

The storyline could not be more perfect for a Final Four game.

The established power and reigning champion of women's basketball takes on the superstar that has guided a program to its first Final Four appearance in 30 years.

South Carolina won all four of its NCAA tournament games by double figures, and it proved it could win a high-scoring battle when it beat the Maryland Terrapins 86-75 in the Elite Eight.

That is an important score to note since Iowa possesses the best scoring offense in Division I.

South Carolina ranks fourth in points allowed per game. Its defense flexed on its first three opponents by holding them all under 50 points. The Gamecocks allowed no more than 61 points in the six games of their title run last season.

Iowa will try to push the game into a shootout behind Clark's scoring and passing abilities. That is the only way the Hawkeyes can win. Clark produced 120 points and 44 assists in Iowa's four NCAA tournament games. She eclipsed the 20-point mark in all but three games this season.

Iowa is not programmed to win a low-scoring affair in the 60s. The Hawkeyes have one victory this season in which they did not score 70 points, and they missed the 70-point threshold once in six defeats.

The Hawkeyes' season-long track record suggests that if they win, the over of 150 points will be in play. An Iowa cover, or even a money-line bet, should be partnered by an over bet because of how efficient the Hawkeyes offense can be.

Iowa has the best individual player in Clark, and it played seven top 10 opponents this season, but the one thing it does not have preparation for is the atmosphere of the Final Four.

South Carolina knows how to deal with the pressure of the situation since this is the program's third straight Final Four.

Aliyah Boston and Co. could storm out to a big lead by the end of the first quarter because they know exactly how to approach a game of this magnitude.

The Gamecocks need to enforce their defensive dominance right away to avoid Clark from getting hot. They held 13 of their last 15 opponents under 70 points, so the chances of that happening are pretty high.

South Carolina should be favored to advance to Sunday's final, but if Iowa gets hot from the field in the second half, it may be able to stay within single digits and cover the spread.

An upset could happen if Clark goes off for another 40 points, but in that scenario, South Carolina could slow down the other parts of Iowa's offense and still hold the Hawkeyes under 70 points.