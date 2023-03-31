X

    North Texas Wins NIT Title and Fans Want Respect for C-USA CBB with FAU in Final Four

    Adam WellsMarch 31, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: The North Texas Mean Green pose for photos on the court as they celebrate their 68-61 victory over the UAB Blazers to win the championship game of the NIT basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    

    The all-Conference USA NIT championship game went in favor of North Texas, as the Mean Green earned a 68-61 win over UAB on Thursday night.

    This marks the first postseason basketball title for the North Texas men's program since the 2018 College Basketball Invitational.

    Conference USA is having an incredible run of postseason success right now. Charlotte defeated Eastern Kentucky last week in the CBI championship game. Florida Atlantic will play on an even bigger stage when it faces San Diego State in the Final Four at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

    Overall, C-USA is 18-2 in postseason play this season, and one of the two losses was a championship game between conference opponents.

    Fans and analysts are showing respect to Conference USA for this recent run of success:

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Eight teams in men's college hoops this year have won 31+ games. Two are in C-USA (FAU, North Texas) and UAB won 29 games. <br><br>Miami and UConn currently have 29, could get to 31.

    DDWPicks @NMRomesGolf

    With FAU having the success it has had in the tourney and both UAB/North Texas having the success they had in the NIT, it's clear that this conference was severely underrated all year

    Texas Rangers WS Champs 2023 @DFWAlex2289

    RESPECT CONFERENCE USA

    Quinjet @Quinjet2

    Charlotte won CBI. CUSA.<br>UNT won NIT. CUSA.<br>UAB NIT runner-up.<br>CUSA.<br>FAU. NCAA Tournament Final Four. CUSA.<br><br>Not the ACC. Not the Big XII. Not the Big East. Not the SEC. Not the Big 10. Not the PAC 12.<br>Conference USA!<br>Better put some respect on that!<br>THE Basketball Conference.

    dripp daddy @wontonsnoop

    Good team, better than most I'm the NCAA tourney

    Degens From Up North @degensupnorth

    Conference USA really runs college basketball.

    Steven Hoyer @stevenhoyer

    Congrats to the NIT CHAMPS <a href="https://twitter.com/MeanGreenMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MeanGreenMBB</a>! Go Mean Green!! 2 down for <a href="https://twitter.com/ConferenceUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConferenceUSA</a>, 1 more to go. Your turn <a href="https://twitter.com/FloridaAtlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FloridaAtlantic</a>!

    Champagne 🧟‍♂️ @FlockAsOne

    A North Texas NIT and a FAU NATTY would do wonders for college basketball

    Zac @zacvoynow

    The year of the CUSA?<br><br>NIT champions: North Texas <br>CBI champions: Charlotte <br>NCAA Final Four participant: FAU

    Seb @s_duluc

    What a year for Conference USA…<br><br>FAU is in the final 4 and North Texas beat UAB to win the NIT Championship. <br><br>It's great seeing strong talent and coaching outside of the Power 6 <a href="https://t.co/1dnQIHAimY">pic.twitter.com/1dnQIHAimY</a>

    Trevor Wilt @Trevor_Wilt10

    "We should start calling <a href="https://twitter.com/ConferenceUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConferenceUSA</a> the Conference of Champions!" <br><br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/BillWalton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BillWalton</a> (probably)<a href="https://twitter.com/CBITourney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBITourney</a> Champs <br>✅ Charlotte <a href="https://twitter.com/NITMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NITMBB</a> Champs<br>✅ North Texas<a href="https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarchMadnessMBB</a> Champs<br>❓FAU

    Scott Hable👣 @sctthbl

    What a postseason for Conference USA!<br>18 game wins so far.<br>Championships in the CBI (Charlotte) and the NIT (North Texas)<br>FAU in the NCAA Final 4.<br>Trying to be first conference in history to win the postseason tournament Triple Crown.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    What a year for Conference USA. In addition to FAU making Final 4, North Texas and UAB playing a banger of an NIT Final right now..... sucks for them that all 3 are leaving for AAC next year!

    Kai Huntsberry and Tylor Perry did most of the heavy lifting for North Texas in Thursday's win. Huntsberry scored 21 points, including 14 in the first half, and did a terrific job as the primary defender on UAB leading scorer Jordan Walker.

    Walker, who ranked fifth in the nation with 22.3 points per game, went just 6-of-14 from the field and committed five turnovers.

    Mr. Shoots the Area-Code J @MG_BBallReport

    The job that Kai Huntsberry did tonight was something special. Chasing Jelly around for about 30 minutes while being counted on to score is a difficult task. He delivered.

    Perry scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting and had five steals. He scored at least 20 points in four of five games in the NIT.

    UAB opened the second half on a 22-8 run to take a four-point lead with 10:44 left to play. Huntsberry and Perry scored on consecutive possessions to put North Texas back on top.

    Perry's three pointer with 6:22 remaining gave the Mean Green a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

    North Texas' 31 wins represent a new program-best—and by a wide margin. The previous record of 25 was set by the 2021-22 team. Head coach Grant McCasland is 56-14 over the past two seasons.