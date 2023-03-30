Yankees News: RHP Colten Brewer Acquired in Trade with Rays for Cash Considerations

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

After opening the 2023 season with a 5-0 win against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, the New York Yankees made a move to bolster their bullpen.

The team announced it acquired relief pitcher Colten Brewer from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

Brewer had been with the Rays on a minor league deal, and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times noted he will be added to the Yankees' 40-man roster through an assignment clause.

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, Brewer made his major league debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the end of that season, and he spent the next three years with the team, though he only made one appearance in 2021.

That was the last time he pitched in the majors, as he was with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league deal in 2022 before being released in August.

Brewer has thrown 91.0 innings over 81 career appearances, notching a 5.04 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP with 88 strikeouts.

New York has a pair of relievers on the injured list in Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) and Lou Trivino (elbow ligament sprain), so Brewer could help mitigate their absences. The Yankees starting rotation has also been ravaged by injuries, as Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are all out.

Thankfully for New York, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole opened the season looking like the ace he's supposed to be, striking out 11 batters in six innings against San Francisco to spearhead the shutout win.

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound for the second game of the series on Saturday.