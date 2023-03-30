Keanu Neal Agrees to 2-Year Contract with Steelers After Cowboys, Bucs Stints

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

For the third consecutive season, safety Keanu Neal is on the move after he signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His agent, David Canter, made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

A former Pro Bowler with the Atlanta Falcons, Neal spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Neal is the latest defensive free agent to sign with the Steelers, joining linebackers Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb as well as cornerback Patrick Peterson.

An All-Rookie team member in 2016 when he helped lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance, Neal spent the first five seasons of his career in Atlanta after being drafted 17th overall.

He went on to make a Pro Bowl appearance in his sophomore season after racking up 83 tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games, seemingly establishing himself as one of the NFL's best young safeties.

That wouldn't remain the case, however, as Neal tore his ACL in the season opener in 2018 and hasn't been able to reach the same heights since.

In his lone season with Dallas in 2021, he was moved from safety to weak-side linebacker but switched back after signing with the Buccaneers. Last season, Neal finished with 63 tackles in 17 games to go with half a sack and one interception.

He'll add depth to a decent Pittsburgh secondary that has Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee slotted in as its starting safeties.