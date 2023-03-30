Jordan Addison Scheduled to Meet with Patriots Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

University of Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison will meet with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots before the 2023 NFL draft.

"I'm planning on seeing everybody, really, but I've got a couple lined up. I've got to go out to New England next week," Addison said on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday. "So, that's where I'm going to start."

When Eisen asked Addison if New England would work for him as a destination, he said it would.

Addison went on to say he had attended a formal meeting with Patriots scouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this month, which he said "went well." He added that he is "looking forward" to meeting Belichick in April.

Although Addison's stats dipped after he transferred to USC in 2022, and his tests at the combine proved underwhelming, he's still considered one of the top wide receivers in the class.



Those lower numbers at USC and the combine came alongside a string of injuries. Addison missed the end of the 2022 season with an ankle issue and exited the combine early with a hurt back.

Whichever team selects Addison will hope it receives the healthy version who became a star in 2021 with the University of Pittsburgh. In his sophomore season, Addison was named the most outstanding receiver in college football after catching 100 passes for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Patriots hold the No. 14 pick in the April 27-29 event.