Houston's Marcus Sasser Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Ranked No. 34 on B/R's Big Board

Houston star Marcus Sasser announced Thursday he's declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

"It is now time for me to take the next step and enter into the NBA draft," Sasser wrote on Instagram. "Wherever God's plan takes me next, the experiences I've had while playing for UH will always hold a special place in my heart."

Sasser was named AAC Player of the Year after leading his team in scoring with 16.8 points per game and helping the Cougars enter the 2023 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

He announced his plan to enter the 2023 draft six days after Houston was eliminated in the Sweet 16 by the Miami Hurricanes.

He ranks No. 34 among 2023 prospects on Bleacher Report's latest NBA draft big board.

