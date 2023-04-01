Miami Open Masters 2023: Women's Final and Men's Final Preview

Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2023 Miami Open continued Friday, and the finals for the second ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year are set following another day of electric action at Hard Rock Stadium.

Not much has changed since the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells a few weeks ago, with two out of the four finalists—Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina—both making it back to another title game.

Rybakina, fresh off winning the BNP Paribas Open, has been on another dominant run in Miami, beating two WTA Top 25 opponents en route to the final, including No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

She'll be facing off against No. 12 Petra Kvitová in Saturday's final as she'll look to make it two tournament wins in a row and complete the Sunshine Double.

On the men's side, it's perhaps a surprise matchup between Jannik Sinner and Medvedev.

Medvedev lost in the Indian Wells final against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and is hoping to win his fourth tournament of the calendar year.

He previously won the Dubai Open, Qatar Open and Rotterdam Open.

Meanwhile, Sinner knocked out Alcaraz, avenging his loss in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals, to clinch a spot in the final after an electrifying match.

Here is a preview of both final matchups.

Elena Rybakina vs. Petra Kvitová

Few players have had as good of run to start 2023 as Rybakina, who is not only in contention to win her second consecutive tournament but has also perhaps faced one of the toughest roads to get to this point.

Indian Wells was a world-class showing from the 23-year-old. She not only beat No.2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but she also took down the best player in the world, Iga Świątek, in the semifinal, cementing one of the better tournament runs in recent memory.

She is the only player to beat Świątek twice in straight sets since Świątek took over the No. 1 spot last April.

And with wins over Pegula and No. 24 Martina Trevisan in Miami, she could be cooking up something special in South Beach.

Of course, it won't be easy. She'll be taking on Kvitová, who has long been among the best players on the planet.

The 33-year-old is looking for her first tournament win since almost a year ago, when she came out on top in the Rothesay International Eastbourne in Great Britain, a WTA 500 event. She has won Wimbledon twice, taking home the title in 2011 and 2014.

Rybakina and Kvitová have only faced off twice in their career and have split those meetings 1-1. The most recent matchup came in the Adelaide International 2 in January when Kvitová came out on top, beating Rybakina in straight sets.

She'll be looking to snap Rybakina's 13-match win streak in the final.

The two will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner

There has perhaps been no better player in the world to start the year than Medvedev, who has been in absurd form over the first few months of 2023, even rivaling that of Alcaraz.

He'll be looking for his first tournament win in Miami on Sunday.

The No. 5 player in the world has cruised through the tournament so far, only dropping one set on his way to yet another final, which came in his semifinal match against Karen Khachanov.

He'll likely be the favorite heading into Sunday, as he's won 24 of his last 25 matches, the only loss coming against Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, Sinner is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career after he knocked out the top-ranked player in the world with a mesmerizing performance.

After blowing an early lead in the first set, he rebounded admirably and took the final two sets quite comfortably at 6-4, 6-2 and sent Alcaraz—who was the tournament's defending champion—packing.

It ended Alcaraz's dream of potentially winning the Sunshine Double.

Sinner reached the second ATP Masters 1000 final of his career with the win.

The 21-year-old has had to go through two Top 25 opponents to make it to this point, so he's been more than tested for a matchup against Medvedev.

Medvedev and Sinner have faced off five times, and the results haven't been particularly close, as the Russian has won all five matchups. They most recently saw each other in the final of the Rotterdam Open, which Medvedev won in three sets.

The rematch will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.