Bold Predictions for the Rest of the 2022-23 Premier League Season

2 of 4

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's exit from the Champions League actually frees them up to concentrate on the most important aspect of their season: qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Yes, Reds fans would have wanted to remain in Europe's elite competition, but after a terrible season, the outside shot Jurgen Klopp's side have at finishing in the top four is the most vital thing to latch on to.

Liverpool's results continue to be all over the place. After the 7-0 destruction of Manchester United, you'd have put your house on them to push on and clinch fourth. They followed this with defeat to Bournemouth, though, then a second loss in as many matches to Real Madrid.

Klopp faces a defining run to the end of the campaign with his team in sixth, seven points behind Spurs, who have played two games more and will be expecting a new lease of life now that Antonio Conte has gone. Newcastle could prove to be the real danger, though, and currently sit five points ahead of Liverpool on equal games played.

The biggest hurdle is immediately on the horizon. In the next three games, Liverpool face Man City and Chelsea away before inviting league-leaders Arsenal to Anfield. Spurs travel to Merseyside on April 30th for a match that is likely to highlight or scribble out whether or not this prediction is still on.

Perhaps it's just the club's incredible consistency and competitiveness in recent years, or perhaps it's naivety. I just expect leadership figures like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson to drag this club through to the end.

Liverpool look great when things click. They are thrust forwards with the exuberance of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nuñez, two players who will elevate the team's overall output if they can find consistency.

It's still an experienced squad, one that is used to achieving great things, hunting down teams that do not have that level of experience. It's going to be tight, but it's not over yet for the Reds.