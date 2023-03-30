X

    Aaron Judge's HR for Yankees vs. Giants Has Fans Trolling SF's Failed Pursuit of Star

    Francisco RosaMarch 30, 2023

    BRONX, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    It didn't take long for San Francisco Giants fans to see what could've been.

    In the first inning between the Giants and New York Yankees on Opening Day, Aaron Judge hit a monstrous 422-foot home run to center field to give the home club an early lead at Yankee Stadium.

    The sting was particularly painful for Giants fans, considering how close they were to seeing the 2022 AL MVP in their threads. There was even a premature report that Judge had signed with San Francisco.

    It wasn't meant to be, however, as he went on to sign a massive nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in the Bronx and was later named the 16th captain in Yankees history.

    With the homer, he picked up right where he left when he set an American League record with 62 home runs last season. He also finished Thursday with an RBI single in the 5-0 win.

    Twitter did not let San Francisco's fanbase forget what it was missing.

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Somebody call <a href="https://twitter.com/FDNY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FDNY</a> 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/5uPqKhFAQc">pic.twitter.com/5uPqKhFAQc</a>

    Aaron Judge's HR for Yankees vs. Giants Has Fans Trolling SF's Failed Pursuit of Star
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    No way 😭 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/desireeloyola?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@desireeloyola</a>) <a href="https://t.co/BXa2xFNcrO">pic.twitter.com/BXa2xFNcrO</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Arson Judge sighting on Opening Day 😅 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/lawlessmatt3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lawlessmatt3</a>) <a href="https://t.co/hhSStcZoIf">pic.twitter.com/hhSStcZoIf</a>

    Grant Brisbee @GrantBrisbee

    2022 home runs<br><br>Aaron Judge: 62<br>Entire Giants Opening Day lineup: 89<br><br>That's 27 more. Check. Mate.

    Flippin' Bats Podcast @FlippinBatsPod

    Giants fans watching Aaron Judge hit that HR against them: <a href="https://t.co/HXi1WGxtkU">pic.twitter.com/HXi1WGxtkU</a>

    Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS

    Aaron Judge hit a homer in his first at-bat against the Giants. Of course he did.

    ANT-ONE @antRBC

    How Zaidi and Giants fan base saw Aaron Judge walking up to his first AB today: <a href="https://t.co/eNkRKfvAk6">pic.twitter.com/eNkRKfvAk6</a>

    🏁 @errrric_galan

    Lmaoo Aaron Judge really treating the Giants bad

    Mike Medvin @MikeMedvin

    The Giants went from thinking Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa were going to bat 2-3 to having ex-Mets Michael Conforto and Wilmer Flores in that role. 😬

    Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel

    San Francisco Giants fans watching Aaron Judge get announced on Opening Day <a href="https://t.co/ShN0CnXqbg">pic.twitter.com/ShN0CnXqbg</a>

    In addition to Judge's blast, the Yankees also got a phenomenal outing from ace Gerrit Cole.

    He pitched six innings and only allowed three hits while striking out 11 batters, the most ever by a Yankees pitcher on Opening Day.

    The Bleacher Creatures will be hoping Thursday's performance is the start of a special season, as New York is looking for its first World Series title in 14 years.