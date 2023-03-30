Aaron Judge's HR for Yankees vs. Giants Has Fans Trolling SF's Failed Pursuit of Star

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It didn't take long for San Francisco Giants fans to see what could've been.

In the first inning between the Giants and New York Yankees on Opening Day, Aaron Judge hit a monstrous 422-foot home run to center field to give the home club an early lead at Yankee Stadium.

The sting was particularly painful for Giants fans, considering how close they were to seeing the 2022 AL MVP in their threads. There was even a premature report that Judge had signed with San Francisco.

It wasn't meant to be, however, as he went on to sign a massive nine-year, $360 million deal to stay in the Bronx and was later named the 16th captain in Yankees history.

With the homer, he picked up right where he left when he set an American League record with 62 home runs last season. He also finished Thursday with an RBI single in the 5-0 win.



Twitter did not let San Francisco's fanbase forget what it was missing.

In addition to Judge's blast, the Yankees also got a phenomenal outing from ace Gerrit Cole.

He pitched six innings and only allowed three hits while striking out 11 batters, the most ever by a Yankees pitcher on Opening Day.



The Bleacher Creatures will be hoping Thursday's performance is the start of a special season, as New York is looking for its first World Series title in 14 years.