Yankees Negotiating Contract with Unnamed FA Pitcher amid Injury Woes, Says Boone

The New York Yankees are talking to an unnamed free-agent starting pitcher who could be added by Friday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Thursday.

Gerrit Cole is slated to start for the team on Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, although the rest of the rotation has major question marks with projected starters Frankie Montas, Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino set to open the season on the injured list.

Montas is expected to be out until the second half of the year after he underwent shoulder surgery. Severino suffered a lat strain and has only made 26 appearances since 2018, making him difficult to trust, while Rodón suffered a forearm muscle strain in early March.

Nestor Cortes also dealt with a hamstring injury this spring, although he is expected to pitch during the first week of the season.

Cole and Cortes still represent an exciting front of the rotation, while Domingo Germán is coming off a strong 2022 with a 3.61 ERA in 15 appearances. A lack of experience remains an issue in the back part of the rotation.

Clarke Schmidt mostly pitched out of the bullpen last year and has just five career starts at the major league level. Jhony Brito had a good spring with a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings, although he is yet to debut in the majors and is considered just the Yankees' No. 27 prospect heading into the year by MLB.com.

For a team expecting to contend for the World Series, there is a lot of risk heading into the season. Adding a veteran pitcher could provide a safety net before the injured players return.