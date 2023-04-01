Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2023 DraftApril 1, 2023
Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2023 Draft
Piecing together an NFL roster is extremely difficult. Any number of factors—from salaries and depth to coaching staff, scheme and franchise reputation, just to name a few—play a major role.
Because teams don't have unlimited money to use, every roster inevitably will have deficiencies of some kind.
And there's always at least one glaring red flag.
In all likelihood, the league's 32 teams will attempt to address their weaknesses during the 2023 NFL draft. While each topic is subjective, it focuses on perceived roster shortcomings that are either from the 2022 season or have become a problem because of offseason player movement.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Linebacker
The long-term situation at safety is worth mentioning, but Buffalo has a more immediate need at linebacker. Tremaine Edmunds left for the Chicago Bears, and the Bills haven't yet replaced him. Buffalo's in-house options—Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and Tyler Matakevich—seem better suited for backup roles.
Miami Dolphins: Tight end
Durham Smythe has 88 catches in 79 career games, and free-agent signing Eric Saubert is more known for his blocking ability. Miami's current one-two punch at the position is more of a half-hearted flail than a heavy-handed uppercut.
New England Patriots: Offensive tackle
There's an easy argument for wide receiver, but New England doesn't have a long-term plan at offensive tackle. Although the Patriots added Riley Reiff, he signed a one-year contract and is 34 years old. Trent Brown, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his deal.
New York Jets: Center
To date, the franchise hasn't re-signed Conner McGovern. It appears unlikely to happen, too. As a result, the Jets, which presumably will have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback next season, need to find a replacement. Wes Schweitzer or Trystan Colon probably could step in, but neither offseason pickup is a must-start player.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Wide receiver, but...
I mean, technically, Lamar Jackson is under team control with the franchise tag. His trade request has thrown a twist in the conversation, but he might end up sticking with the organization. Quarterback becomes the issue if Jackson is dealt. Otherwise, the Ravens' shortage of receivers would be comical if it wasn't so sad. Their lone addition, Nelson Agholor, is rather uninspiring.
Cincinnati Bengals: Running back
Whether the organization keeps Joe Mixon is an open question given the Bengals' potential to save more than $10 million against the cap by making him a post-June 1 cut. If he's not back, Cincinnati would have to replace both Mixon and top backup Samaje Perine, who signed with the Denver Broncos.
Cleveland Browns: Interior defensive line
Would you prefer to see linebacker? Fair enough. Either way, Cleveland needs to bolster the foundation of its defense. Dalvin Tomlinson is a splashy addition, but the Browns added Maurice Hurst Jr. and Trysten Hill on one-year contracts. The roster is lacking long-term solutions.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Offensive tackle
Even if you believe Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor are capable starters, the Steelers have a glaring deficiency of tackle depth. They signed Le'Raven Clark but otherwise have few (um, no?) alternatives behind the starters, and Okorafor could be a cap casualty after the 2023 season because of a potential $8.75 million in savings.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Quarterback
This isn't surprising, but it's still accurate. Houston added veteran backup Case Keenum, but that is exactly his projected role. The full expectation is the Texans will use the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 draft on a QB.
Indianapolis Colts: Quarterback
This isn't surprising, but it's still accurate. Maybe the Colts actually flirt with starting Gardner Minshew, who followed new coach Shane Steichen from the Philadelphia Eagles. Similar to the Texans, however, Indy will likely leave the draft with a new, presumed quarterback of the future.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Cornerback
The choice is either offensive tackle or cornerback. Walker Little is set to replace Jawaan Taylor, so the urgency of adding depth up front is slightly behind bolstering the coverage unit. Tyson Campbell made a massive leap in 2022, and Darious Williams is a capable starter. But the Jags shouldn't be comfortable with the rotation behind them, and they've only re-signed Tre Herndon on a one-year deal.
Tennessee Titans: Offensive line
Only two of Tennessee's primary starters will return in 2023, and longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan is gone, too. This is a major overhaul to a grouping that the Titans' run-heavy offense needs to excel. While Tennessee inked Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in free agency, it should seriously consider an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Center
New coach Sean Payton brought in guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey; why not complete the hat trick with a center? Although the Broncos have a presumed starter in Lloyd Cushenberry III and signed Kyle Fuller, both of their contracts expire after the 2023 season. Denver has a short-term plan but needs a long-term answer.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge-rusher
The reigning Super Bowl champions have the luxury of building around superstar tackle Chris Jones. Still, the Chiefs have plenty of room to improve. Kansas City drafted George Karlaftis III last year and recently signed Charles Omenihu to replace Frank Clark. However, the Chiefs aren't expected to retain Carlos Dunlap and may lose Mike Danna once his rookie deal is up next offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders: Cornerback
During the 2022 season, the Raiders notched the second-fewest passes defended (55) while ranking joint-last in interceptions (six) and 31st in adjusted yards allowed per attempt (7.7). In short: this secondary needs help. Nate Hobbs should serve as the nickel, but Las Vegas must add more options to start on the outside. Free-agent signings David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley are simply the beginning of that process.
Los Angeles Chargers: Interior defensive line
There's an argument for a field-stretching wideout, more edge-rushing depth and an impact tight end. However, it's difficult to ignore the worst run defense in the league surrendering 5.4 yards per carry last season. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson are paid handsomely, and Morgan Fox had a decent 2022. But the numbers do not lie.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Interior defensive line
Depth isn't a concern. Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna, Chauncey Golston and Neville Gallimore are under contract, and the Cowboys re-signed Johnathan Hankins. But is there a true impact lineman within that group? Dallas has a well-built roster, but a difference-maker in the middle would complement Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence well.
New York Giants: Cornerback
Despite the position being a top need, the Giants have tiptoed around cornerback. They grabbed a couple of veterans, Bobby McCain and Amani Oruwariye, on one-year deals. Factor in Adoree' Jackson entering the final year of his contract, and New York could use an injection of young talent to stabilize the future of the unit.
Philadelphia Eagles: Linebacker
This one is awfully simple. T.J. Edwards piled up a team-high 159 tackles last season, and Kyzir White finished second with 110. Both signed elsewhere in free agency, while the Eagles have responded simply by signing Nicholas Morrow to a one-year contract and doing nothing else. Nakobe Dean was a productive player in college, but he's unproven at the NFL level. Philly shouldn't be done reinforcing this group.
Washington Commanders: Cornerback
Last year, Washington had a statistically average pass defense that picked off nine passes and gave up 26 touchdowns. Beyond re-signing Danny Johnson, the Commanders have only claimed Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers. Washington is a strong candidate to select a corner in the first round of the draft.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Interior defensive line
DeMarcus Walker is a versatile addition, but Chicago lacks the interior punch that Matt Eberflus covets from his defense. Justin Jones and Andrew Billings are capable players yet don't fit that billing, either. It'd be shocking if the Bears don't use an early draft pick here.
Detroit Lions: Tight end
The more impactful issues to address are defensive tackle and linebacker. However, the Lions arguably have the personnel to survive there. Tight end, on the other hand, has a host of unproven youth led by Brock Wright, whose role didn't change even after the T.J. Hockenson trade. Detroit must capitalize on what seems to be a strong draft cycle at tight end.
Green Bay Packers: Pass-catchers
Wide receivers, tight ends—you name it, the Packers need it. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are promising wideouts, but they will only be second-year players. Josiah Deguara hasn't panned out, and the Packers don't have a better option on the roster after Robert Tonyan's exit and the presumed departure of Marcedes Lewis. Green Bay surely isn't done preparing for the expected transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love.
Minnesota Vikings: Cornerback
Picking up Byron Murphy simply balanced the loss of Patrick Peterson, and the Vikings lost Duke Shelley in addition to waiving Dantzler. Minnesota, which ranked 30th in yards allowed per pass in 2022, has many questions to answer in coverage. The depth chart is basically just Murphy, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans right now.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Edge-rusher
As part of a free-agency spending spree, the Falcons inked veteran Calais Campbell to shore up the defensive line. But they're lacking an explosive pass-rusher. While it's not a certainty the Falcons will use the eighth overall pick on an edge player, they're undoubtedly in prime position to target one.
Carolina Panthers: Quarterback
Red flag? Yes. Will it be addressed? Yes. Look, you don't package two first-rounders, two second-rounders and your top wide receiver in order to select a defensive lineman. Carolina is destined to take a quarterback in the draft; the only question is whether it will be Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.
New Orleans Saints: Edge-rusher
Once again, the concern here is long-term planning. New Orleans understandably let Marcus Davenport walk, but the rotation behind Cameron Jordan—who's headed into the final year of his contract—is currently Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner and Jabari Zuniga. To date, none of them have earned full-time starting roles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Offensive tackle
The good news is Tampa has Tristan Wirfs, a two-time AP All-Pro right tackle who might shift to the left side. The bad news is, following the anticipated release of Donovan Smith, the Bucs' other options are Brandon Walton, Justin Skule, Dylan Cook or to shift Luke Goedeke from guard. They are all young and/or inexperienced and will be risks at whatever spot Wirfs does not fill.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Edge-rusher
J.J. Watt retired after recording 12.5 sacks in 2022. Zach Allen bolted for the Broncos, and the Cards released Markus Golden in a cap-saving move. What had been a considerable strength in Arizona has rapidly become an area of extreme concern.
Los Angeles Rams: Defensive backfield
Simply labeling this a red flag is a dramatic understatement. Los Angeles traded Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins, while Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott and David Long Jr. all exited in free agency and corner Troy Hill is unsigned. To date, the Rams have added, uh, zero defensive backs. Los Angeles obviously has a plan, but we're waiting to see it.
San Francisco 49ers: Offensive tackle
Though it's fair to believe the Niners shouldn't have paid big money to keep Mike McGlinchey, he nonetheless leaves a considerable void at right tackle. Trent Williams is a stellar player when healthy, but he's missed multiple games in six straight seasons. San Francisco needs to bolster its depth on edges of the offensive line.
Seattle Seahawks: Interior offensive line
Austin Blythe retired, and the Seahawks picked up Evan Brown to replace him at center. The greater issue is that Brown and starting guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes each have a single year remaining on their contracts, and Seattle's backups have minimal experience.