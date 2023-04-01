Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2023 Draft

0 of 8

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Piecing together an NFL roster is extremely difficult. Any number of factors—from salaries and depth to coaching staff, scheme and franchise reputation, just to name a few—play a major role.

Because teams don't have unlimited money to use, every roster inevitably will have deficiencies of some kind.

And there's always at least one glaring red flag.

In all likelihood, the league's 32 teams will attempt to address their weaknesses during the 2023 NFL draft. While each topic is subjective, it focuses on perceived roster shortcomings that are either from the 2022 season or have become a problem because of offseason player movement.