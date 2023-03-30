Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors: 'Sense' Is Ravens Would Listen If Teams Like Colts Called

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Despite Lamar Jackson going public with his trade request earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens are still operating as if he will be their quarterback next season.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Ravens would be willing to "listen" to trade offers for Jackson if a team like the Indianapolis Colts called to ask about what it would take to make a deal happen.

It doesn't sound like the Ravens are too concerned about Jackson's request at this point. Head coach John Harbaugh was speaking to the media on Monday around the same time the 26-year-old quarterback sent out the tweets announcing his trade request.

"You've got two sides that appreciate each other here. Lamar believes in us, and we believe in Lamar, and we know where we want to go forward," Harbaugh said. "It's a monetary thing. That can be figured out, that can be worked out. It's just a matter of negotiating, and you just continue down that road and eventually it will work out. There are always going to be creative ways to figure that stuff out."

During the same press conference, Harbaugh said he anticipates Jackson being the Ravens' quarterback, and they are "building our offense around that idea."

In the same ESPN report, Jeremy Fowler noted opposing teams believe Baltimore's desire is to keep the former NFL MVP, and no one is "aggressively pursuing" an offer sheet for him at this point.

"After asking some executives why they think the market is dry," Fowler wrote, "the first reason usually given is that Baltimore would simply match any offer sheet, and thus the prospective team would do the legwork for the Ravens."

Fowler didn't rule out the potential for a sign-and-trade "if Baltimore feels like the QB-team relationship has reached a boiling point," but there's no indication it's gone that far yet.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Monday he would "do the work" in looking at Jackson, but didn't indicate whether or not the team would actively pursue him.

Graziano noted his impression is Jackson no longer wants a fully guaranteed contract, but he wants the guaranteed portion of an extension to be larger than the $230 million Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

This could open the door for the Colts, because owner Jim Irsay said on Monday he doesn't believe in fully guaranteed contracts. They're also in prime position to make a blockbuster move based on how the draft looks like it will shake out.

It seems likely the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans will draft a quarterback with the top two picks. The Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 aren't likely to draft a quarterback, but they could trade down with a team that wants to select one.

The Colts could be in a spot where they would have to settle for the fourth quarterback in the class when they get on the clock at No. 4. Since no one outside of their war room knows how they rank the signal-callers in this class, there's a chance that player could be the top player on their board.

If that's not the case, it would at least make sense for the Colts to explore a Jackson trade. He's still clearly in his prime and has produced at a high level in his five-year NFL career, despite missing 10 regular-season games over the past two years because of injuries.